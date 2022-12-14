James Gunn Debunks Report About The Batman Joining the DCU

A recent report from Variety suggested that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran were set to include Robert Pattinson’s Batman in their new DC Universe. However, Gunn has taken to social media to shoot down those rumors.

In a recent series of tweets, Gunn praised Variety’s Adam B. Vary, but said that the story from Variety was “entirely untrue.” The story in question noted that a well-placed source said that Gunn and Safran were “exploring the possibility” of incorporating Matt Reeves’ iteration of Batman into the wider DC Universe.

There are few reporters I love more than @adambvary – truly a good guy – but in this case he needs to get a new source as this is entirely untrue. https://t.co/a7cnbTfpSi — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2022

In a tweet following Gunn’s, director Matt Reeves addressed the issue himself, noting that he would trust Gunn over anyone else, essentially confirming that no moves are in the making just yet.

The source I’m really liking on this is Mr. @JamesGunn https://t.co/fYmy5to9A7 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) December 14, 2022

The next DC Universe release will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which releases on March 17, 2023. It will be followed by The Flash, starring the troubled Ezra Miller, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The future afterward is currently uncertain as Gunn and Safran decide upon their 10-year plan for the DCU, and who will be included in it.