Aquaman 2 Budget Exceeds $200 Million as WB Adjusts Reshoots

As rumors continue to fly about what the future of the DC Universe’s films might look like, a new report from Variety suggests that the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has seen its budget expand well past its original line.

The latest report, which includes lots of different rumors floating about regarding DC Studios right now, mentions the fact that James Gunn and Peter Safran, while still creating their own film universe, have to shepherd existing legacy titles to theaters as well. One of these titles is the second Aquaman film.

According to the report, prior to Gunn and Safran taking over at DC Studios, Warner Bros. co-chief Pam Abdy had to tell director James Wan to try and find ways to reduce his reshoot budget, as the film had already gone over their $205 million budget.

The report goes to mention that any more tweaks to the upcoming movie, such as tweaks to fully incorporate them into the new world of DC Films that Gunn and Safran are creating, could “easily cost millions more.” With Warner Bros. Discovery currently looking for any and all ways to save money, this means it’s unlikely we’ll see the results of what Gunn and Safran have planned for DC in any film that is already well underway, but instead further into the future, with Variety noting that it wouldn’t be until 2024 or later.

The next DC Universe release will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which releases on March 17, 2023. It will be followed by The Flash, starring the troubled Ezra Miller, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The future afterward is currently uncertain as Gunn and Safran decide upon their 10-year plan for the DCU.