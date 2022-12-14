Deadpool 3 Director Teases Rich Potential Between Deadpool & Wolverine

With Deadpool set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming Deadpool 3, director Shawn Levy is excited for the potential of the upcoming film’s duo of Deadpool and Wolverine.

In a recent interview with Syfy, Levy was asked about the upcoming film. While he didn’t give away too much, he did say that the potential for a story involving Deadpool and Wolverine is high and that he knows that fans have been waiting for some time to see the two together.

“I can’t say much. Thank God, Stranger Things has trained me to shut my mouth more than is instinctive for me,” said Levy. “I’ll just say that to be developing and prepping this movie that has this iconic duo together in an entire movie for the first time — a pairing between Hugh and Ryan, Wolverine and Deadpool. [It’s] very much a pairing that the world has waited for for over a decade, [and] I’m the lucky son of a b**** who gets to tell a story about that pair. The potential is so rich and every day that we work on the screenplay, there are ideas that we didn’t anticipate that appear because you’re talking about the ultimate Marvel icon and the ultimate Marvel iconoclast.”

Levy also briefly commented on how the film would bring back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who died at the end of the 2017 film Logan. While it’s a bit unclear as of right now how Jackman will return, star Ryan Reynolds said in an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last month that they’ve found a way to do it that was approved by both Jackman and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

“We’ve figured out a way to do it that’s Hugh Jackman-approved and Kevin Feige-approved where we’re completely protecting the legacy of Logan the way it was left off,” Reynolds said.

Deadpool 3 is being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick from a previous draft by Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously assured fans that it will remain an R-rated film — just like the first two movies, which would make it the studio’s first movie with said mature rating.

It will serve as the first movie in the Deadpool film series to be released following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 8, 2024.

The first two Deadpool films are both box-office successes, as they earned a combined worldwide gross of over $1.5 billion. They were both written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, with the first one directed by Tim Miller and Deadpool 2 directed by David Leitch.