Ballerina: Norman Reedus Joins Cast of John Wick Spin-off

The Walking Dead and Death Stranding star Norman Reedus is the latest actor to join Ballerina. Reedus will star alongside Ana de Armas in the John Wick spin-off movie.

“We’re huge fans of Norman, and we’re confident that the fans will be just as excited as we are that he’s joining the Wick universe,” said producer Erica Lee “He’ll make an incredible addition to Ballerina.”

No word yet on who Reedus will play. The actor is best known for playing Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead and is currently filming his TWD spin-off in France. The actor is set to star in The Bikeriders opposite Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, and Michael Shannon.

Ballerina was first announced in 2019, following the theatrical debut of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which gave us our first look at the Ballerina assassins who are being trained by the Ruska Roma syndicate led by Anjelica Huston’s character.

Ballerina focuses on a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. It will be directed by Len Wiseman from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead). The movie will be overseen by James Myers for Lionsgate. The spin-off is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Keanu Reeves, and Chad Stahelski.

Lionsgate is currently in post-production for John Wick: Chapter 4, which is slated to hit the theaters on March 24, 2023. The studio is also working on the prequel series The Continental, which will be debuting on Peacock.