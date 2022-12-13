Beau is Afraid Poster Teases Ari Aster’s Joaquin Phoenix-Led A24 Film

A24 has revealed the first official poster for Beau is Afraid, Ari Aster’s upcoming horror comedy film starring Joaquin Phoenix. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters sometime next year.

The Beau is Afraid poster features a boy wearing gray pajamas who appears to be a young version of Phoenix’s character. Further details about the characters and the plot are still being kept under wraps.

You can check out the Beau is Afraid poster below:

The film is written and directed by Ari Aster. This marks the filmmaker’s third directorial project with A24 after previously working on two acclaimed films: 2018’s Hereditary starring Toni Collette and 2019’s Midsommar starring Florence Pugh.

Beau is Afraid (formerly titled as Disappointment Blvd.) will reportedly be an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time. Joining him are Nathan Lane (The Producers), Patti LuPone (Frasier), Amy Ryan (Birdman), Kylie Rogers (Home Before Dark), Parker Posey (You’ve Got Mail), Zoe Lister-Jones (How It Ends), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Lady Bird), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Denis Ménochet (Inglorious Basterds), and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake).

Phoenix is best known for his critically acclaimed performances in films such as Gladiator, Walk the Line, The Master, Her, You Were Never Really Here, and Joker, with the latter earning him his first Oscar win for Best Actor.