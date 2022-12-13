Julie Andrews Doesn’t Think She’ll Appear in The Princess Diaries 3

Although a third entry in The Princess Diaries film franchise is planned, star Julie Andrews doesn’t think her character will be showing up in the film.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in a recent interview, Andrews was asked about the possibility of appearing in the film. Unfortunately for fans looking forward to it, Andrews said she doesn’t believe that will be a possibility.

“I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible,” Andrews said (via Variety). “It was talked about very shortly after [Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement] came out, but it’s now how many years since then?” Andrews continued. “And I am that much older and Annie the princess, our queen, is so much older. And I am not sure whether it would float or run.”

Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse in both films, might not seem too keen on appearing in the film, but that doesn’t mean the other stars of the film won’t likely be trying. In an interview with Entertainment tonight in October, Anne Hathaway — who also co-starred in the original two films — said that she would do anything it takes to get Andrews to appear, including going “to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

The original The Princess Diaries was released in 2001 and starred Hathaway as an American teenager who later learns she is heir to the throne of the European kingdom of Genovia. The film itself was based on Meg Cabot’s novel of the same name and co-starred Julie Andrews. The release was met with near-universal acclaim, propelling Hathaway into superstardom and earning more than $165 million at the box office, vastly more than what many thought it would due to its G-rating and general subject matter.

A sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was released in 2004 and saw Hathaway and Andrews return in their roles. That film continued the story from the original and saw Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis returning to Genovia to eventually be crowned Queen. That film was also a massive success for Disney, earning $134 million at the box office, although the critical reception for the movie was worse than that of its predecessor.