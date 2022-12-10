Avatar: The Way of Water Tokyo Premiere Photos Showcase Stars

20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water held its Tokyo premiere on December 10 at Toho Cinemas Hibiya Midtown. Attendees included cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. In addition to the stars, director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau also attended. The highly-anticipated sequel is out in theaters on Friday, December 16.
Check out the Avatar: The Way of Water Tokyo premiere photos below:
“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” says the synopsis.
Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver. Story by Cameron, Jaffa, Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.
