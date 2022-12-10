Avatar: The Way of Water Tokyo Premiere Photos Showcase Stars

20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water held its Tokyo premiere on December 10 at Toho Cinemas Hibiya Midtown. Attendees included cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. In addition to the stars, director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau also attended. The highly-anticipated sequel is out in theaters on Friday, December 16.

Check out the Avatar: The Way of Water Tokyo premiere photos below:

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 10: Sam Worthington greets fans during the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Japan Premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on December 10, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Jon Landau, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, James Cameron, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang attend the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Japan Premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on December 10, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 10: James Cameron speaks during the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Japan Premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on December 10, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Jon Landau, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and James Cameron arrive for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Japan Premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on December 10, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 10: Sigourney Weaver takes a selfie with a fan during the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Japan Premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on December 10, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 10: James Cameron takes a selfie with a fan during the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Japan Premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on December 10, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 10: Zoe Saldana greets fans during the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Japan Premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on December 10, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 10: James Cameron greets fans during the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Japan Premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on December 10, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 10: Zoe Saldana attends the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Japan Premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on December 10, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 10: Stephen Lang attends the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Japan Premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on December 10, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Jon Landau attend the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Japan Premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on December 10, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 10: Sigourney Weaver (L) and Zoe Saldana (R) attend the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Japan Premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on December 10, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 10: Sigourney Weaver (L) and Zoe Saldana (R) wave as they attend the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Japan Premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on December 10, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 10: Fans wait before the “Avatar: The Way of Water” Japan Premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on December 10, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” says the synopsis.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver. Story by Cameron, Jaffa, Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.