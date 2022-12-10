Lorene Scafaria to Direct Bee Gees Biopic for Paramount Pictures

According to Deadline, Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria has been tapped to helm Paramount Pictures’ long-delayed biographical drama centering around the life and music of the legendary singing trio the Bee Gees. Scafaria replaces Begin Again director John Carney, who previously stepped in for actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh earlier this year as the project’s newest director.

This marks Scafaria’s third directorial effort since the 2019 Jennifer Lopez-led crime dramedy. She is no stranger to music-themed movies, as she previously wrote Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist and produced Ricki and the Flash.

The latest draft of the untitled Bee Gees biopic’s screenplay is written by John Logan. The project will be produced by Graham King, Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider, and Jane Featherstone, with surviving Bee Gees member Barry Gibb serving as an executive producer. It hails from GK Films, Amblin, and Sister.

The Bee Gees is comprised of brothers Maurice, Barry, and Robin Gibb. They rose to fame during the 1960-1970s, thanks to their disco hits “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep is Your Love,” “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” and more. The group, which won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, has sold over 220 million records.

In 2003, Maurice Gibb died at the age of 53 due to complications of a twisted intestine. Nine years after that, his fraternal twin brother Robin Gibb also passed away at the age of 62 due to liver and kidney failure.