The Instigators: Matt Damon & Casey Affleck Reunite for Apple Heist Movie

According to Deadline, Ocean’s Eleven stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck have signed on to star in their next heist movie together, titled The Instigators. The film hails from Apple Original Films and will be produced by Damon’s long-time friend and Casey Affleck’s brother, Ben Affleck. The award-winning trio previously starred in the acclaimed 1997 film Good Will Hunting.

The Instigators will be directed by Doug Liman, who will be reuniting with Damon after two decades, as the two last worked together in the action thriller The Bourne Identity. The film will feature the Oscar-winning actors portraying “two thieves who must go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry,” reads the logline.

The project is written by Chuck MacLean from a story developed by Jeff Robinov, John Graham, and Casey Affleck. Producers are Damon, Robinov, Graham, and Kevin Walsh. It is a production by Artists Equity, Studio 8, and The Walsh Company.

The Instigators marks Damon and Ben Affleck’s latest collaboration together since the 2021 period drama The Last Duel, which they also co-wrote. They will next be seen starring in the upcoming untitled Nike Air Jordan film, which will center around the story of how Nike was able to sign a deal with Michael Jordan.