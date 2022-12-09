Queer: Daniel Craig to Lead Luca Guadagnino’s Next Drama

No Time to Die star Daniel Craig has found his next movie project following his exit from the James Bond franchise. Deadline brings word that Craig has signed on for the leading role in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film adaptation of Queer, based on William S. Burroughs’ short novel of the same name from 1985.

The Queer movie still has no studio or distributor attached to it, but Guadagnino has already started talking to potential financiers. Further details about the project are still being kept under wraps.

It serves as a sequel to Burroughs’ 1953 debut novel titled Junkie. The story centers around William Lee, “who recounts his life in Mexico City among American expatriate college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs and GI Bill benefits. Lee is self-conscious, insecure, and driven to pursue a young man named Allerton.”

The character of Lee was based on Burroughs, while Allerton was inspired by Adelbert Lewis Marker (1930-1998), a recently discharged American Navy serviceman from Jacksonville, FL, who befriended Burroughs in Mexico City.

Craig will next be seen in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, in which he’ll reprise the role of Benoit Blanc. Meanwhile, Guadagnino is currently promoting his latest directorial effort in the form of the horror romantic drama Bones and All, which reunited him with Call Me By Your Name lead Timothée Chalamet.