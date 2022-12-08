Report: Jason Momoa to Step Down as Aquaman for New DCU Role

The future of DC Studios is unknown and up in the air, but according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, actor Jason Momoa’s future in the DCU might feature a lot of change.

In an extensive report from THR, the future of the DC Universe is said to remain in flux, with new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran looking to make some huge changes. Chief among them, according to the report, is to have no more Aquaman films and instead use Jason Momoa in another role — as the DC antihero Lobo.

The report notes that Momoa could potentially wrap up playing the underwater hero after he stars as Aquaman in the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which releases on December 25, 2023. After that, Momoa could transition to the character of Lobo, a foul-mouthed alien that works as an interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter. While Lobo has not been utilized much in any live-action properties, his outsider character does fit with the type of characters Gunn has worked with in past comic book films, including the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Suicide Squad.

Speaking to the report, Gunn wouldn’t confirm what was or wasn’t true, but did say that some of what was on it was true, some wasn’t, and some it was “half-true,” while some just hasn’t been decided yet by the creative duo. At the end of his tweet thread, Gunn said that he couldn’t share much more on the future of the DCU, as they still have much more to think about as they figure out how to move forward.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Gunn noted that he was well aware that he was entering into a “fractious environment” when he and Peter Safran took over DC Studios. Gunn also said that there would be an “unavoidable transitional period” as the duo came together to form the next ten years of stories for Warner Bros. Discovery.