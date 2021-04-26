Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Green Lantern Actor Reacts to Being Cut

While Zack Snyder’s Justice League was most of director Zack Snyder’s original vision for the film, not everything went according to plan. Instead of Martian Manhunter, Snyder wanted to introduce John Stewart into the DC Extended Universe. Unfortunately, the scene wound up getting cut despite it being filmed. During Justice Con, Snyder revealed that the Green Lantern actor that shot the scene was Wayne T. Carr. Now for the first time, Carr has spoken about the role and his reaction to the scene getting cut.

“[Zack] said, ‘We’re going to shoot it, we’ll see what the studio says,'” the Green Lantern actor told the LightCast (transcription via Comicbook). “This is kind of crazy because we shot it in what I’m going to call ‘Driveway Studios.’ He called me after he showed it to everyone. I think it was the second time because they had watched it in parts. He was like, ‘They’re not letting me do this thing.'”

While the scene being cut disappointed the Green Lantern actor, Carr is very much thankful for the opportunity and appreciates the fan reaction.

“When I saw the full vision, I went through the journey like everybody went through the journey. Towards the end, I realized, ‘Ugh. I’m not a part of this. Darn. The thing that kind of just warmed my heart was once all of the concept art and stuff started to drop. It’s been nothing but love from the fans, man. Like, I wasn’t even in the movie, and I’m just getting positive feedback from people and support. It’s super crazy. It’s absolutely crazy, but I love it.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available now on HBO Max.