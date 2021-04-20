Get Your First Glimpse at Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Get what appears to be your first look at Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

It looks like it isn’t just Miles “Tails” Prower that is joining the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which Paramount Pictures will release on April 8, 2022.

New photos from the set of the video game movie sequel, which recently began production last month, show off another familiar face in Knuckles the Echidna. The red echidna has been a friendly rival of Sonic since he debuted in 1994’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for the Sega Genesis and got his first starring role in Sonic & Knuckles later that year. He’s been a mainstay of the series ever since and has become one of the most popular characters in Sega’s platforming series.

Check out the first look at Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 below:

IM FREAKING OUT KNUCKLES LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/TGkmSUqqUt — Reg Sauce (@daregularsauce) April 20, 2021

Of course, there is already fan art of the photo because the Sonic fandom is truly something else.

Tails doing his best for Sonic 2

And Knuckles memorizing his lines. pic.twitter.com/sKTQPaPt0j — 🍟Sonisis🍟 (@sonisis_) April 21, 2021

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sees plenty of returning cast and crew members. Jeff Fowler will direct the sequel after making a big splash with the original film, which was his feature directorial debut. Writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller, with Neal H. Mortiz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara all return to produce while Haijime Satomi, Haruki Satomi and Tim Miller will executive produce.

The original film released on February 14, 2020, and was a surprise hit with both critics and audiences. Our own Grant Hermanns enjoyed it and said it was “one of the happiest surprises I’ve experienced in a theater” in his review. He concludes, “Though it doesn’t break the video game curse in the way last year’s adaptation of a Nintendo franchise did, it still proved to be a funny, thrilling and very entertaining effort that is far better than it has any right to be and I’d be very interested in seeing the franchise continue.”