WB unveils Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One ensemble voice cast

After announcing development on the animated project at last summer’s DC FanDome, Warner Bros. has unveiled its full ensemble roster for the upcoming adaptation of Jeph Loeb’s iconic comic storyline Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: Matt Reeves Shares Set Photo as The Batman Wraps Filming

Running from 1996-97 over the course of 13 issues, the comic arc saw the Dark Knight, still early in his career after the events of Year One, as he must track down a serial killer plaguing Gotham who only strikes once a month on a holiday. Batman must work with District Attorney Harvey Dent and GCPD Captain James Gordon in a race against time to discover who Holiday is before he claims his next victim while also stopping the crime war between the Maroni and Falcone families. The story arc was notable for tying into the events that would lead to Dent’s transformation into Two-Face.

Click here to purchase Loeb’s iconic comic storyline!

The ensemble roster for the film will be led by Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as Bruce Wayne/Batman, marking his second animated Dark Knight film after starring as Jason Todd/Red Hood in 2010’s Batman: Under the Red Hood. Also set in the cast are the late Naya Rivera (Glee) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Josh Duhamel (Buddy Games) as Dent, Billy Burke (Lights Out) as Gordon, Titus Welliver (Bosch) as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) as Calendar Man, Troy Baker (The Last of Us Part II) as Joker, Amy Landecker (Project Power) as Barbara Grodon, Julie Nathanson (Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay) as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid (The Boys) as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore (Space Jam: A New Legacy) as Solomon Grundy and Alastair Duncan (The Batman vs. Dracula) as Alfred.

The film is directed by Superman: Man of Tomorrow‘s Chris Palmer and written by Man of Tomorrow scribe Tim Sheridan, with Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau producing while Butch Lukic serves as supervising producer and Michael Uslan and Sam register are attached as executive producers.

RELATEED: Holy Knightmare! Michael Keaton Uncertain About Batman Return

The animated project is being split into two parts, with the first set to debut sometime this spring or summer.