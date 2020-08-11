Live-Action Mulan secures theatrical release in China

Walt Disney Studios has officially confirmed that Niki Caro’s highly-anticipated film adaptation of Mulan will still be having its theatrical release in China. However, the House of Mouse hasn’t yet announced the live-action film’s scheduled date despite previously confirming that the long-delayed film will also be arriving in Singapore and Malaysia theaters on September 4, which is the same date as the film’s U.S. debut on Disney+. If they set Mulan‘s China release date on September 4, it will then go up against another high-profile film in the form Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which have also suffered a few delays during the past months.

“When the magnolia blossom opens, it lives up to its reputation and arrives as promised,” Disney said through their official Weibo account (translated by Variety). “[‘Mulan’’s] import is confirmed and it will soon burst into bloom in theaters; looking forward to meeting you!”

RELATED: Black Widow: Disney+ Rumors Debunked Following Mulan Announcement

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Mulan features a celebrated international cast led by Liu Yifei (The Forbidden Kingdom, Once Upon a Time) was cast as Hua Mulan following a year-long global casting search. Joining her are Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny) as Böri Khan; Yoson An (The Meg) as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha, Raise the Red Lantern) as Xianniang and Jet Li (Shaolin Temple, Lethal Weapon 4) as the Emperor.

RELATED: Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Scores a China Release Date

The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

Mulan lands on Disney+ on September 4 for a fee of $30.