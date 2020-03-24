Finn Wolfhard: Ghostbusters Afterlife Will Be a ‘Really Faithful Approach to the Series’

During an interview with NME, Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) spoke about the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife film, saying that “older Ghostbusters fans will find it’s a really, really faithful approach to the series.” The young star added that the audience will find that, “first and foremost, Ghostbusters is about family and the relationships that these people have made.”

Speaking to his own connection to the Ghostbusters universe as a fan, Wolfhard added: “When I was really young, my parents were really big fans of the original movies, so I grew up watching them. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis – all of those were big, big people in our house. So getting to be a part of that legacy now is very flattering.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will focus on a new family with single mom Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two kids, Trevor and Phoebe (Finn Wolfhard & Mckenna Grace) who move into a beaten-down farmhouse in Oklahoma only to discover that there’s something strange in the neighborhood. Unexplained quakes shake the town. There’s an old mine nearby that bears the name of Ivo Shandor, who built the Manhattan high-rise in the 1984 film that channeled the forces of evil. Paul Rudd costars as a local teacher who’s been documenting the unexplained phenomena, befriending Callie and her kids and helping make the connection between the current weirdness and the events of three decades before.

12-year-old Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel, Annabelle Comes Home) stars in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) playing her mother and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, IT) as her brother. Paul Rudd (Avengers: Endgame) will be playing a teacher in the film, while Oliver Cooper and Bokeem Woodbine will also be featured. Original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will reprise their characters.

Jason Reitman (Juno, Young Adult, Tully) directed the new film, taking over from his father Ivan Reitman who helmed the first two and will produce. Reitman, who had a cameo in 1989’s Ghostbusters 2, co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan (Monster House, Poltergeist), who is no stranger to ghost stories.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is slated to drop in theaters on July 10, 2020.