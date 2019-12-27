Fandango’s four most anticipated movies of 2020 revealed

Fandango has revealed the results of its annual Most Anticipated Movies Survey for the new year, and for the very first time since Fandango has been surveying audiences, the top four films on the list are directed by women. Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, Marvel’s Eternals, and Mulan, are directed by, respectively, Patty Jenkins, Cate Shortland, Chloe Zhao, and Niki Caro. As part of the online survey, more than 2,000 millennial film fans voted in the last weeks of December for the top movies and performances they were most looking forward to seeing on the big screen in 2020.

“As we head into the next decade the new cinematic offerings look promising, with inspiring stories and new definitions of the word ‘hero,’” says Fandango Correspondent Nikki Novak. “Adventure-seeking fans can’t wait for ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ ‘Black Widow,’ and ‘Mulan’ – all films directed by women – to command the big screen. And with invigorating, fresh fare like Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights,’ Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ and Pixar’s ‘Soul,’ the 2020 box office will offer a cornucopia of welcome surprises.”

Final results from Fandango’s Most Anticipated 2020 Movies Survey are below:

Most Anticipated Movie:

“Wonder Woman 1984” (directed by Patty Jenkins; release date: June 5)

“Black Widow” (Cate Shortland, May 1)

Marvel’s “Eternals” (Chloe Zhao, Nov. 6)

“Mulan” (Niki Caro, March 27)

“No Time to Die” (Cary Joji Fukunaga, April 10)

“A Quiet Place Part II” (John Krasinski, March 20)

“Birds of Prey” (Cathy Yan, Feb. 7)

“In the Heights” (Jon M. Chu, June 26)

Pixar’s “Soul” (Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, June 19)

“Fast & Furious 9” (Justin Lin, May 22)

Most Anticipated Actress:

Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman 1984”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Black Widow”)

Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place Part II,” “Jungle Cruise”)

Margot Robbie (“Birds of Prey”)

Zendaya (“Dune”)

Most Anticipated Actor:

Chris Pine (“Wonder Woman 1984”)

Paul Rudd (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”)

Ryan Reynolds (“Free Guy”)

Daniel Craig (“No Time to Die”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“Dolittle”)

Most Anticipated Villain:

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah (“Wonder Woman 1984”)

Rami Malek as Safin (“No Time to Die”)

Ewan McGregor as Black Mask (“Birds of Prey”)

Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik (“Sonic the Hedgehog”)

Charlize Theron as Cipher (“Fast & Furious 9”)

Most Anticipated Family Film:

“Mulan”

Pixar’s “Soul”

“Sonic the Hedgehog”

“Dolittle”

“Jungle Cruise”

Most Anticipated Horror Film:

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Halloween Kills”

“The Invisible Man”

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”

“The Grudge”

Most Anticipated Live-Action Comedy:

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“Bill & Ted Face the Music”

“Bad Boys For Life”

“Legally Blonde 3”

“The Lovebirds”