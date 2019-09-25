Neill, Dern, Goldblum Confirmed to Return for Jurassic World 3!

Teased earlier this year by star Bryce Dallas Howard, Universal Pictures and Amblin have officially confirmed that original Jurassic Park tars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum WILL return for the upcoming untitled Jurassic World 3.

RELATED: Watch Battle at Big Rock: The New Jurassic World Short Film is Here!

Goldblum was last seen in the franchise’s previous installment, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, albeit in a very brief role reprising the smooth-talking chaotician Dr. Ian Malcolm. Neill and Dern haven’t been seen in the films since 2001’s Jurassic Park III, in which Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant took center stage and Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler appeared in a handful of scenes. Dern has been adamant about wanting to return to the franchise for the final film, stating that if it’s going to be the end, Ellie has to be a part of the story.

RELATED: Colin Trevorrow Confirmed to Direct Jurassic World 3!

Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow return to executive produce Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World 3, with Trevorrow once again directing the next chapter in one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow in leading the filmmakers for this installment. Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael (upcoming Pacific Rim Uprising, The Black Hole), who will craft the Jurassic World 3 screenplay with Trevorrow. They will work off a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World 3 will debut in theaters on June 11, 2021.