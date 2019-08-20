Disney officially delays Woman in the Window, Cruella

Disney has announced new release dates for four of their upcoming features, including Fox’s The Woman in the Window, releasing on May 15, 2020, moving back from its original release date of October 14; Fox’s Empty Man, now dated for August 7, 2020; Fox’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, now dated for October 23, 2020; and Disney’s Cruella, dated for May 28, 2021, moving back from its original release date of December 23, 2020.

The Woman in the Window tells the story of Dr. Anna Fox (Amy Adams), a recluse in New York City who drinks her days away alone in her apartment, watching classic films and her neighbors. When the Russells move into the house across the way, Anna sees the ideal family and spies on them, only to witness a shocking event that changes her life. The movie is directed by Joe Wright (Darkest Hour) from an adapted script by Tracy Letts (Lady Bird). The movie will open against Scoob and the currently untitled Saw movie from Chris Rock.

The Empty Man is adapted of the comic written by Eisner Award-winner Cullen Bunn and illustrated by Vanesa R. Del Rey. The comic centers around the FBI and CDC who enter a joint investigation of the Empty Man disease, hoping to piece together clues to stop the cult and uncover a cure for the disease, which carries symptoms including fits of rage, hideous hallucinations, suicidal dementia, followed by death or a near lifeless “empty” state of catatonia. The movie will open against Infinite, an Untitled Paramount/Nickelodeon animated movie, and an Untitled Warner Bros. Event film.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is inspired by the true story of Jamie Campbell (Max Hardwood), a 16-year-old who doesn’t quite fit in, is terrified about the future, but nonetheless is on the path to stardom. Thanks to the support of his friends and family, Jamie is able to triumph over prejudice all the way into the spotlight. The movie also stars Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, and Shobna Gulati. The movie will open against Universal’s Untitled Event comedy.

Cruella is Disney’s upcoming 101 Dalmations feature that will center on the classic film’s iconic Villain Cruella De Vil. Emma Thompson, Emma Stone, Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry have been cast in the project, which will be directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya).