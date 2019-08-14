First Lady and the Tramp photo revealed on Disney Twenty-Three cover

Walt Disney Pictures took to Twitter to reveal the Lady and the Tramp cover for their latest issue of Disney Twenty-Three magazine. Featuring the first official photo of our titular romantic couple, voiced by Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, you can check out the full cover below!

RELATED: Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu Bringing Disney Streaming Content to D23 Expo 2019

Lady and the Tramp tells the story of an American Cocker Spaniel named Lady who lives with an upper-middle-class family but is set astray when the family has a baby. Lady ends up meeting a mongrel known as the Tramp on the streets. They embark on a romantic journey and eventually fall in love.

Buy the animated Disney classic here.

The film stars Tessa Thompson (Sorry to Bother You, Men In Black) as Lady, Justin Theroux (The Spy Who Dumped Me) as the Tramp, Thomas Mann (Kong: Skull Island) as Jim Dear, Kiersey Clemons (Flatliners) as Jim’s wife Darling, Ashley Jensen (The Lobster, Hysteria) as Jackie the Scottish Terrier, Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) voicing Bull, an English bulldog, Sam Elliott as the voice of Trusty the Bloodhound, Janelle Monae as the voice of Peg the Pekingese, Yvette Nicole Brown as Aunt Sarah, Adrian Martinez as Elliot and Arturo Castro as Marco.

RELATED: Marvel Television Also Developing New Shows for Disney Plus

Charlie Bean (The LEGO Ninjago Movie, Tron Uprising) will be directing the live-action/CG hybrid film from a script by Andrew Bujalski. Aside from Mann and Clemons, most of the cast will play CGI characters as we have seen in recent Disney adaptations such as Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast.

The upcoming live-action remake is slated to debut on November 12 on Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+.

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.