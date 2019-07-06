Marvel Studios Hall H panel for Comic-Con announced!

The 2019 San Diego Comic-Con has officially announced what is sure to be the big ticket panel of the entire event, the Marvel Studios Hall H presentation! Even more tantalizing is a reported 90-minute running time, meaning there is sure to be lots of exciting announcements for both film and the upcoming TV series for Disney+. For now, here is all the info that’s listed in the Comic-Con calendar…

“Saturday July 20, 2019 5:15pm – 6:45pm, Hall H: Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and surprise panelists provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

So what is likely to be covered in the panel? We know that the Black Widow solo movie starring Scarlett Johansson and directed by Cate Shortland is currently filming, so some first-look footage from that should be expected.

Some other films in advanced development we can expect to hear about are The Eternals (directed by Chloé Zhao, starring Angelina Jolie), Shang-Chi (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (directed by James Gunn), Doctor Strange 2 (directed by Scott Derrickson) and Black Panther 2 (directed by Ryan Coogler).

Other potential film projects that have come up frequently are Ant-Man 3, Captain Marvel 2, Spider-Man 3, Thor 4, Fantastic Four, a Doctor Doom movie from Noah Hawley, and a new Blade film starring Wesley Snipes.

On the television end for Disney+ there is Loki (starring Tom Hiddleston), Falcon and Winter Soldier (starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan), WandaVision (starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany), and Hawkeye (starring Jeremy Renner). Unlike previous Marvel shows, these will all be limited series starring the actual MCU actors and DIRECTLY impacting the film universe. There’s also a What If? series in development for the platform, and we also might learn the ultimate fate of all the cancelled Netflix characters (Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher).

For those of you who need your Marvel fix sooner, Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters now! Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has been forever changed.

