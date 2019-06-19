Avengers: Endgame returning to theaters with new footage!

At $2.743 billion in global earnings, Avengers: Endgame is close to breaking the all-time box office record of $2.788 billion set by Avatar. With momentum waning for the film, Marvel Studios has a plan to get Endgame over the finish line as head honcho Kevin Feige has revealed to ComicBook that Endgame will get a re-release next week in a brand new cut featuring never-before-seen scenes!

“We are doing that,” Feige said Endgame’s re-release a week before Spider-Man: Far From Home bows in theaters on July 2. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

UPDATE: Feige has now revealed more to ScreenRant about what fans can expect when the updated Endgame hits theaters. It sounds like most of the new material will be at the tail end of the film.

“Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie,” said Feige. “If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

PRE-ORDER Your Digital Copy of Avengers: Endgame here!

With the film already clocking in at a bladder-decimating 181 minutes we’re not sure how much more they could add, but if trailers were any indication we know there’s a bit of Black Widow footage that was left on the cutting room floor, as well as scenes of Katherine Langford as an older version of Morgan Stark. Will we get to see bigger Ant-Man and The Wasp/Rocket and Groot reuniting scenes? Will there be more of Thanos? More Captain Marvel? Let us know in the comments below what scenes you hope to see in the new cut!

RELATED: James Cameron Congratulates Avengers: Endgame on Besting Titanic



Last year’s Avengers: Infinity War saw the titular superhero team take the fight to Thanos in order to stop his attempt at exterminating half of the universe’s population with the Infinity stones. But it was to no avail, as he was able to successfully collect them all and snap his fingers, wiping out half of all life from existence in a cloud of ash.

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Sean Gunn, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Katherine Langford and Josh Brolin.