Toy Story 4 soundtrack to feature new songs from Randy Newman

Walt Disney Records will release the official soundtrack for Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar’s upcoming Toy Story 4 on June 21, the same day as the film’s theatrical release. The soundtrack is set to feature two new songs titled “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” and “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” which are written by Academy Award-winning composer-songwriter Randy Newman. Performed by Grammy winner Charles Stapleton, you can check out and listen to the second song in the player below.

Randy Newman is best known for composing and writing Toy Story‘s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” which became the franchise’s most iconic song. He was also responsible for other hit songs in the series including “When She Loved Me” and “We Belong Together”. The latter had earned him his second Oscar for Best Original Song.

“His music defines these movies, I can’t imagine making a fourth one without Randy Newman.” director Josh Cooley said.

“I have great affection for the films, and it was good to be back in that world again.” Newman said. “Toy Story 4”—like its predecessors—has great emotional depth. Important things are happening to people we love. There’s plenty of action, but there’s a lot of deeper stuff. This picture had a lot of opportunity to do things of some depth emotionally—but not overdo it.”

Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21.