Chloë Grace Moretz joins cast of Tom and Jerry movie

Chloë Grace Moretz has signed up for Tim Story’s live-action Tom and Jerry film, according to Collider. The actress will play Kayla, an employee at a “posh” hotel who seeks the help of broke alley cat Tom in order to rid the location of pesky mouse Jerry before he ruins a glamorous wedding event.

Story will also produce the pic for Warner Bros. from a script by the writing trio of Katie Silberman, April Prosser and Kevin Costello — though none have officially received credit just yet. The Story Company’s Sharla Sumpter Bridgett will also produce.

RELATED: Tom and Jerry and Scooby-Doo Films in the Works at Warner Bros.

The film will feature an animated (and silent) Tom and Jerry, whose shenanigans will take place in a live-action world. This is the first in a series of similarly designed projects from WB with the others being Space Jam 2 from producers Ryan Coogler, Maverick Carter and LeBron James; Scooby Doo, which Chris Columbus is currently overseeing; and a Wile E. Coyote vs. ACME hybrid feature, with Chris McKay from the LEGO universe as creative supervisor.

RELATED: David Bowers to Direct Live-Action/CG Hybrid Rugrats Movie

Moretz has a number of projects in development, including an animated take on The Addams Family, for which she voices Wednesday Adams, the animated film Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs, and the films Shadow in the Cloud, Love is a Gun and Blood on the Tracks. Recently, she starred in the horror remake Suspiria and the drama Greta.