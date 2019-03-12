Alan Tudyk will voice Iago in Disney’s Aladdin

Following the release of Aladdin‘s official trailer, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Wreck-It Ralph‘s Alan Tudyk has signed on to voice Jafar’s parrot sidekick Iago in the live-action remake. Iago was previously voiced by comedian Gilbert Gottfried in the animated film and its sequels.

Tudyk is best known for voicing many animated characters in films like Ice Age as Lenny, Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked as Simone, Wreck-It Ralph as King Candy, Frozen as the Duke of Weselton, Big Hero 6 as Alistair Krei and Ralph Breaks the Internet as KnowsMore.

Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (Ali, Men in Black) stars as the Genie in the new film alongside Mena Massoud (Amazon’s Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, the hapless but lovable street rat who is smitten with the Sultan’s daughter. Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) stars as Princess Jasmine, the Sultan’s beautiful daughter who wants to have a say in how she lives her life with Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) as Jafar, an evil sorcerer who devises a nefarious plot to unseat the Sultan and rule Agrabah himself

RELATED: Check Out Blue Will Smith in New Aladdin Teaser!

Aladdin also stars Navid Negahban (Homeland) as the Sultan, Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live) as Dalia, Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods) as Prince Anders, and Numan Acar (Homeland) as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and head of the palace guards.

Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Man from U.N.C.L.E.) from a screenplay by John August (Dark Shadows, Big Fish) based on the 1992 animated film Aladdin and stories from “One Thousand and One Nights.” The producer is Dan Lin (The LEGO Movie) with Golden Globe winner Marc Platt (La La Land), Jonathan Eirich (Death Note) and Kevin De La Noy (The Dark Knight Rises) serving as executive producers. Eight-time Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid) provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar-winning lyricists Howard Ashman (Little Shop of Horrors) and Tim Rice (The Lion King) as well as two new songs written by Menken and Oscar and Tony Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen).

RELATED: Mulan Director Shares First Photo from Set

Aladdin was nominated for five Academy Awards and won two, including Best Original Score and Best Original Song for “A Whole New World.” Based on the Middle-Eastern folktale Aladdin and the Magic Lamp, the 1992 animated film was co-directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, who had previously-directed The Little Mermaid and would go on to make other Disney classics, including Hercules, Treasure Planet, The Princess and the Frog, and Moana. It famously featured Robin Williams as the film’s genie, along with Scott Weinger as Aladdin, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Linda Larkin as Princess Jasmine, Frank Welker as Aladdin’s monkey pal Abu, plus Douglas Seale as The Sultan, and Gilbert Gottfried as Iago.

The film is set to debut in theaters May 24.

(Photo Credits: Getty Images)