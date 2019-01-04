New Captain Marvel promo posters feature Talos and Goose

New promo posters for the upcoming Captain Marvel have made their way online from Trends International including new images of Brie Larson as the titular heroine along with her cat Goose and Ben Mendelsohn’s Skrull character Talos. Check out the full posters below (via Vital Thrills).

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson, Room) as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, the film is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Brie Larson is joined in the film by Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, with Annette Bening, and Jude Law. Reprising their roles from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace, and returning once again to a Marvel Studios film will be Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson.

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is directed by the writing/directing team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, whose credits include Mississippi Grind and Half Nelson. An all-star collective of accomplished writers penned the screenplay, including Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (Glow) and Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck.

Kevin Feige is the producer of Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patty Whitcher and Stan Lee are executive producers, with Lars Winther serving as co-producer/first assistant director and David Grant serving as co-producer.

Captain Marvel will debut in theaters on March 8.