Wild Hearts Gameplay Trailer Unleashes the Fearsome Golden Tempest

By Spencer Legacy

Koei Tecmo has released a new Wild Hearts trailer for the upcoming action game ahead of its release on February 17 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

This new trailer gives players a look at the Golden Tempest — a giant mythical tiger creature that uses the wind to challenge hunters. Players will have to make good use of their Karakuri crafting technology to stand a chance against beasts and defend the land of Azuma.

Check out the new Wild Hearts gameplay trailer below:

Wild Hearts is an action role-playing game that has players become a powerful hunter who battles wild monsters to protect the world of Azuma. Using different weapons and items, players can fight these fearsome creatures in a variety of ways that best suit their unique playstyle.

Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon's Senior Editor. His work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.

