One Piece Odyssey Demo Release Date Set With New Trailer

Bandai Namco has released set the One Piece Odyssey demo release date alongside a new trailer for the game, which is out on January 13.

This video shows Luffy and his crew in locations from several One Piece arcs, all of which are recreations born from the crew’s memories. Luffy wonders if they can create different outcomes to these pivotal events in the memory worlds, despite the settings not necessarily being real. The locations include Enies Lobby, Marineford, and Dressrosa.

It was also announced that Bandai Namco will release a demo for the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on January 10. Saved data from the demo will even carry over to the full game upon its launch just a few days later.

Check out the new One Piece Odyssey trailer below:

One Piece Odyssey will tell an original story from the creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda. Judging by the trailer, fans can expect a ton of familiar characters from the series to appear in the game, including Franky, Nami, Sanji, and of course, Luffy himself.

ILCA Inc., a team that has helped on titles like Yakuza 0 and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, is developing, and Motoi Sakuraba, known for his work on the Tales series, is composing and will serve as a producer for the title.