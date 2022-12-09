Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Trailer Introduces Idris Elba’s Character

Another big star is coming to Cyberpunk 2077, as the Phantom Liberty DLC gameplay trailer has revealed that Idris Elba will be playing a major character in the upcoming expansion.

Elba will play Solomon Reed, an FIA agent for the NUSA. Phantom Liberty will take place in a new district of Night City and is described as a “spy-thriller expansion.” In the trailer, Elba also briefly speaks about how excited he is to play Reed.

You can check out the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty gameplay trailer below:

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023. Note that it will no release for the PS4 or Xbox One, as CD Projekt Red is no longer supporting those versions of the game.