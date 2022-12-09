Crime Boss: Rockay City Trailer Features Chuck Norris & Danny Glover

A star-studded new game titled Crime Boss: Rockay City was announced at tonight’s Game Awards, featuring big names from Chuck Norris to Vanilla Ice.

The full cast of revealed names features Michael Madsen, Danny Trejo, Kim Basinger, Damion Poitier, Michael Rooker, and Danny Glover as well.

You can check out the Crime Boss: Rockay City announcement trailer below:

In Crime Boss: Rockay City, players assume the role of Travis Baker. Baker is a Florida-based criminal in the 1990s who has to gather allies and take down crime lords in order to become the titular crime boss.

Crime Boss: Rockay City comes from 505 Games and InGame Studios. It will release on PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store on March 28, 2023, and on consoles later that year.