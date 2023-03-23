Lego 2K Drive Announcement Trailer Details Open World & Release Date

After some teases, accurate leaks, and reports, Visual Concepts has now fully announced its Lego racing game called Lego 2K Drive. The team released a trailer of the arcadey driving game, revealing that it will come out on May 19 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Lego 2K Drive is an open-world driving game that isn’t just about racing. While players can compete in traditional races across multiple biomes, there are other types of missions, mini-games, and collectibles that go beyond standard racing fare. It also supports up to six players cooperatively online and two-player split-screen. And being a Lego game, it also lets players create and heavily customize their own rides with over different 1,000 Lego pieces.

There will be multiple different editions to choose from, too. The standard edition will be $59.99 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch and $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The $99.99 Awesome Edition includes a new vehicle, vehicle flair, an in-game minifigure, and the Year 1 Drive Pass, which includes four post-launch seasons that all have their own new vehicles and themes. There will also be a new biome. The $119.99 Awesome Rivals Edition has all the same items, but just comes with more vehicles, vehicle flairs, and in-game minifigures. People who pre-order any edition will get the Aquadirt Racer Pack.

Lego 2K Drive is also the first part of a multi-title partnership between 2K and Lego, but this was all part of an earlier report. Video Games Chronicle reported of this deal’s existence in February 2022 and even noted that Visual Concepts was developing a racing game. A Lego soccer game was also part of that report, but that has yet to be announced.

Lego 2K Drive also started leaking onto the internet earlier this month. Xbox Era’s Nick Baker noted of the title on a recent podcast before Insider Gaming corroborated the name. IGN then prematurely posted a news story about the game full of screenshots and details before quickly pulling it. The official Lego Twitter account poked fun at these reports, and revealed it would be saying more on March 23.