Disney Speedstorm Trailer Sets Release Date for the Crossover Kart Racer

Gameloft’s Disney Speedstorm has been racing down the track and is, for the most part, almost at the finish line. The company announced that the game is releasing on April 18 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

It’s only almost at the finish line because this is the early access release that players can only jump in on by buying the Founder’s Pack for $29.99. The Founder’s Pack is now on the Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Store, and Epic Games Store and will be on and Steam on March 18 and the PlayStation Store on March 20. Those who play within the first week will get the Toontech Early Bird kart livery and Early Bird racing suit for Donald Duck (which is in the gallery below).

The Founder’s Pack comes with more than early access, and there are also two other more expensive editions, too. Each comes with the following:

Standard Founder’s Pack – $29.99/€29.99

Racer Unlock: Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

One additional racer unlock of the player’s choice

Options include the following: Baloo, the Beast, Belle, Elizabeth Swann, Mowgli, or Shang

4,000 Tokens (in-game currency)

Two Golden Pass Credits

Exclusive racing suit for Mickey, Donald and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive kart livery for Mickey, Donald and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive Player Profile Avatar and a Motto for customization

Deluxe Founder’s Pack – $49.99/€49.99

Racer Unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Mulan

One additional racer unlock of the player’s choice

Options include the following: Baloo, the Beast, Belle, Elizabeth Swann, Mowgli, or Shang

7,000 Tokens (in-game currency)

Two Golden Pass Credits

Exclusive racing suit for Mickey, Donald, Mulan and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive kart livery for Mickey, Donald, Mulan and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive Player Profile Avatar and a Motto for customization

Ultimate Founder’s Pack – $69.99/€69.99

Racer Unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow and Hercules

One additional racer unlock of the player’s choice

Options include the following: Baloo, The Beast, Belle, Elizabeth Swann, Mowgli, or Shang

12,000 Tokens (in-game currency)

Three Golden Pass Credits*

Exclusive racing suit for Mickey, Donald, Mulan, Jack Sparrow, Hercules and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive kart livery for Mickey, Donald, Mulan, Jack Sparrow, Hercules and the player’s chosen racer

Exclusive Player Profile Avatar and a Motto for customization

Kart wheels and wings for Donald Duck’s kart

The Golden Pass is in each tier and is a seasonal “mission system” that’s comparable to a battle pass. Every season will have its own Golden Pass that acts as the main way to earn rewards during that season. Credits can also be used to unlock the premier tier, which will have even more rewards. New seasons will drop every six to eight weeks and come with new Disney and Pixar-themed content.

Like Disney Dreamlight Valley, Disney Speedstorm will eventually be a free-to-play game, but only when it leaves early access, whenever that may be. During this early access phase, players will be able to play solo or online and offline multiplayer. The Season Tour mode is a narrative-based mode that gives racers a way to progress through each season’s story. The multiplayer modes include local, private, and ranked matches, as well as a mode called Regulated Multiplayer that “allows players to race head-to-head on an even playing field.” There will also be leaderboards and an in-game shop during early access.