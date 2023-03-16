Toxic Crusaders Beat ‘Em Up Announced

Toxic Crusaders is back and taking another cue from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Retroware announced a Toxic Crusaders beat ’em up simply titled Toxic Crusaders, which is slated to release on PC sometime later this year. It’s not confirmed if this will make it to other platforms.

The trailer has a substantial bit of gameplay and echoes 2022’s well-regarded brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge with its throwback art style and genre. It supports four-player local co-op and will have seven different characters with their own abilities and attacks: Toxie, No-Zone, Junkyard, Major Disaster and Headbanger, Toxie’s girlfriend Yvonne, and Mrs. Junko, who is Toxie’s mom.

Retroware noted that there will be cameos from Class of Nuke ‘Em High, Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead, and Sgt. Kabukiman N.Y.P.D., all of which are films from Troma Entertainment. These cameos and characters will be seen across its seven stages where players fight Radiation Rangers, mutated goons, and zombie chickens.

Toxic Crusaders will also have fully voice acted gameplay and motion comic cutscenes, the latter of which is shown near the end of the trailer. There’s only a slight tease for the voice acting at the very end, mainly because the theme song by Psychostick is playing the entire time.

Retrowave also tweeted that it had been working on the game for about a year, and the title will be playable at PAX East, which runs from March 23 to March 26.

Toxic Crusaders was an animated series aimed at children that started in 1991. It was loosely based on the Toxic Avenger films and features a crew of misfits that fight pollution.