Space Adventure Cobra Video Game Announced

The manga series Cobra has taken a lot of forms over the years and is now once again transitioning to the video game medium. As announced by Microids and TMS Entertainment, Space Adventure Cobra has entered the early stages of development.

It is slated for “consoles and PC” but it is not clear what consoles it is coming to. A release window also was not mentioned. Players will play as the titular galactic bounty hunter Cobra and use the Psycho Gun that’s attached to his left arm while fighting alongside Lady Armaroid, his longtime partner. CEO of Microids Stéphane Longeard gave a statement on the upcoming title.

“We are extremely excited to work on this adaptation of Space Adventure Cobra, a legendary anime which has inspired a whole generation of fans,” said Longeard. “We are committed to respecting the universe and characters created by Buichi Terasawa, while providing an immersive gameplay experience, faithful to the spirit of the anime series. The Cobra game promises to be a great adventure for fans and gamers looking for a rich and compelling universe.”

CEO of TMS Entertainment Tadashi Takezaki also had glowing words for the partnership.

“We were very impressed with the passion and professionalism of the Microids team, and we are confident that Cobra fans will be thrilled with the new video game,” Takezaki. “We are looking forward to the final product, which promises to delight the fans.”

Cobra has popped in many different forms after its manga started in 1978. There was a film called Space Adventure Cobra: The Movie in 1982, the Space Cobra animated series that also ran in 1982, another animated series called Cobra the Animation that kicked off in 2010, a few original video animations, and more. There have been some Cobra video games in the past, but the more recent ones were pachislot or pachinko machines.