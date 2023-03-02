Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Director Envisioned Series as a Trilogy

Star Wars is known for its trilogies, and it seems like that might not change with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. According to Game Director Stig Asmussen, he always envisioned this series as a three-part story.

Asmussen went into detail about this with IGN on its Unfiltered podcast. Around 15 minutes into the interview, Asmussen started talking about how they were discussing Survivor and beyond before even finishing Fallen Order.

“We were already talking about the second game,” said Asmussen. “Frankly, we were talking beyond. These are conversations that, when we were breaking the story with Lucasfilm, it was like, ‘Where are we going to go with the second game?’ I always wanted to see this as a trilogy.”

He went on the describe the general thought process of what he had in mind for Survivor and whatever may come after.

“So how can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing with the first game? And we had a pretty decent idea of [the] time frame where we wanted Survivor to take place, kind of like what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there’s ideas of what we could do beyond that, as well.”

Asmussen didn’t confirm a third installment, but did say that if the series does continue, it would likely leverage Unreal Engine 5. He noted elsewhere in the interview that Respawn Entertainment evaluated switching to Unreal Engine 5 for Survivor, but decided against it because it was new even to engine creator Epic Games at the time and noted that it, along with everything else that comes with making a big game exclusively on new hardware, probably would have been too much to handle in the amount of time the studio had. And while Survivor is on Unreal Engine 4, he spoke about how being on just the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC afforded the team the ability to make a bigger and more detailed experience that wouldn’t have worked on the last generation of consoles.

Electronic Arts has also not spoken about making a trilogy out of this series. However, the first game reached over 20 million players as of June 2021, a number that has undoubtedly grown since, especially seeing as though it was included in the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup for January 2023.