Blumhouse Reveals Video Game Division for Publishing Horror Games

Blumhouse has long been a player in the film industry with movies like Get Out, The Purge, Split, and M3GAN, and now it is spreading its influence to video games. The company announced Blumhouse Games, a gaming division that will produce and publish “original horror-themed” video games.

Blumhouse Games is going to partner with independent developers making horror games for console, PC, and mobile devices. It’ll also target games made below $10 million in order to “enable innovation and [push] creative boundaries,” which evokes the model it uses for its films like Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and Sinister, just to name a few. Blumhouse Games, however, didn’t announce any specific games that will be under its new label.

The division is being led by a number of video game industry veterans. Its president, Zach Wood, has been in the industry for decades and worked on titles like Hohokum, The Unfinished Swan, Bound, and 2012’s Twisted Metal at Sony and Prey: Mooncrash and the upcoming Redfall while at Bethesda. Former Global Head of Business Operations, Planning & Strategy Don Sechler was also at PlayStation and will be CFO at Blumhouse Games. Blumhouse President Abhijay Prakash said Blumhouse had been looking to expand into games and spoke about meeting with Wood and Sechler.

“For some time we have been looking to build out a team to start accessing the growth opportunity in interactive media,” said Prakash. “When we sat with Zach and Don they articulated an approach that resonated with Blumhouse’s model and we knew it was a perfect place for us to start our push into the interactive space. With their experience, sensibility and knowledge of the gaming marketplace Zach and Don are the ideal leaders to leverage Blumhouse’s unique genre strengths into gaming.”

Wood also gave a few words and cited his past experiences in the industry.

“Through my time in the industry, I’ve had the good fortune of working closely with developers to bring their ideas to life,” said Wood. “There’s a unique opportunity for horror and genre in the indie game space, and I’m thrilled about teaming up with Blumhouse to meaningfully leverage the company’s brand, reputation, and creative talent.”