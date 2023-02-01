PlayStation Plus Essential February 2023 Lineup Includes Evil Dead, Mafia

The PlayStation Plus Essential February 2023 lineup has been confirmed on the first day of the month. Subscribers will get access to four games this time around, which includes, Evil Dead: The Game, Mafia: Definitive Edition, OlliOlli World, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light. The titles will be available from February 7 to March 6.

Evil Dead: The Game is the newest offering of the bunch and will be available on PS4 and PS5. This asymmetrical horror game sets a band of survivors going against one human-controlled demon. While tepidly received at launch, it has gotten updates in the months since that have added content from Army of Darkness, the 2013 remake, and, most recently, Ash vs. Evil Dead.

OlliOlli World is also coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users. This positively received arcadey skateboarding game was lauded for its controls, atmosphere, and its ability to appeal to casual and hardcore audiences. It received two expansions — Void Riders and Finding the Flowzone — but those are not included.

Mafia: Definite Edition released on PS4 in 2020 and is one of the other titles in the February lineup. It’s a remake of the 2002 original that reviewed somewhat well and brings in entirely new visuals and quality-of-life options.

Destiny 2‘s Beyond Light expansion is the final offering and is for both PS4 and PS5 users. This mildly received expansion released in 2020 and is set on Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa, and adds missions, weapons, gear, a raid, and more. Players have to redeem Destiny 2 first, though.

As is almost always the case, this lineup was leaked beforehand by Dealabs users billbil-kun who tweeted the roster well before Sony did. The Extra and Premium lineups will also be announced “soon.”

Sony also gave an update on the PlayStation Plus Collection which was an offer given to PlayStation Plus members on PS5. The collection is going away on May 9, so users with a PS5 should go and redeem those games. They’ll stay in players’ libraries even after May 9 as long as they subscribe to PlayStation Plus, but, again, they have to be redeemed first. Those games are: