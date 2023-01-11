PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium January 2023 Lineups Revealed

Sony unveiled the PlayStation Plus Essential roster for January 2023 in late 2022, and now Extra and Premium members know what the month has in store for them. January brings games from all sorts of genres and includes titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Back 4 Blood, Life is Strange, and more. These titles will join the service on January 17.

PlayStation Plus Extra January 2023 Lineup

Unlike other months, there is no big series taking up most of the lineup. This means it is a spread of games across genres and franchises. Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition is one of the biggest titles and gives users access to the PlayStation 5 upgrade that launched alongside the system in 2020. As is often the case with Devil May Cry special editions, it adds Vergil as a playable character. The base PS4 version will also be on the service, but it won’t have the PS5 enhancements and Vergil is separate premium DLC.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is another heavy hitter and lets PS4 and PS5 players play one of the most well-regarded fighting games of the last generation. Back 4 Blood also brings cooperative zombie shooting to the subscription service. It also has cross-platform play and is on Xbox Game Pass, all of which make it an easier title to play. Life is Strange and its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm are also coming, but these aren’t the ones included in the unfortunate remaster.

Just Cause 4: Reloaded is one of the more peculiar titles on the list. PlayStation first noted that the regular version and the Reloaded upgrade, which replaced said regular version after launch, were hitting the service before saying the vanilla version would be available in regions that supported streaming. However, it still has a PS5 version listed, but the game never had a native PS5 port and nothing has been announced. Regardless, PS4 and PS5 players will be able to play Just Cause 4 and experience its open-world mayhem.

The full list is as follows:

Back 4 Blood (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4)

(PS4) Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5)

(PS5) Devil May Cry 5 (PS4)

(PS4) Life is Strange: Before the Storm (PS4)

(PS4) Life is Strange (PS4)

(PS4) Sayonara Wild Hearts (PS4)

(PS4) Jett: The Far Shore (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Just Cause 4: Reloaded (PS4)

(PS4) Omno (PS4)

(PS4) Erica (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium January 2023 Lineup

Surprisingly, Sony has three PlayStation 1 games for Premium subscribers. Two are first-party games, while the final is a Star Wars title. It’s likely the Sony games will have trophy support as their predecessors do, but it is unclear (and unlikely) if the Star Wars one will. There are no PSP, PS2, or PS3 games, however.