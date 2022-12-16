Heroish PS5 Code Giveaway

Heroish, a card-battling MOBA, is making the jump to consoles and PC after launching on Apple Arcade in July. As Sunblink Entertainment just announced, the game is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on December 15 and the Nintendo Switch on January 3, 2023 for $19.99. However, it won’t be that price for everyone, as ComingSoon is giving away three PS5 codes of the game.

To enter this giveaway, be sure to retweet the Twitter post below or comment on the corresponding Facebook post. We will pick winners on December 23.

Giveaway: Heroish PS5 Code



RT to enter.



Full details below:https://t.co/Z3NXIYFN92 — ComingSoon.net (@comingsoonnet) December 16, 2022

Heroish will have cross-platform play between PC and consoles and feature parity across every platform. The game’s latest update brings 18 new cards and “dozens” of reworked ones, alongside a new Brutal difficulty. The core game has six hero characters, three story campaigns, and one-on-one or two-on-two competitive multiplayer.