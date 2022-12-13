TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Vikings: Valhalla Announced for Netflix Games

By Michael Leri

While recapping the last year of Netflix Games, the company also revealed a few more titles that are coming to the service. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Vikings: Valhalla were among these new titles, which are both slated to hit to the platform in 2023.

Netflix did not offer any details or a more specific release window for Shredder’s Revenge; the brief few seconds in the teaser trailer is all the company has revealed. Dotemu and Tribute Games were similarly silent on the matter.

Shredder’s Revenge is already on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and, most recently, PlayStation 5. It was widely praised for its art style, co-op brawler gameplay, and music. And despite launching on Game Pass, it sold over a million copies in its first week.

Vikings: Valhalla is based on the Netflix series and will be a strategy game from Emerald City. Players will lead clans and build settlements in order to conquer nearby lands. Like TMNT, it’s also coming sometime in 2023.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess and Valiant Hearts: Coming Home were also in the sizzle trailer for 2023, but both have been announced previously.

Michael Leri is ComingSoon's Senior Gaming Editor.

