Street Fighter Shoes and Apparel Collection Announced by Reebok

Reebok is once again set to partner with an iconic gaming franchise, this time with Capcom and the Street Fighter brand, as the two companies are collaborating to release a collection that pays homage to the iconic fighting game series.

The upcoming Reebok x Street Fighter collection features some of Reebok’s iconic footwear models getting made over to match some of the details from the game.

The Classic Slide, Nano X2, Club C 85, Classic Leather, LX2200, Furylite 95, Instapump Fury 95, Zig Kinetica 2.5, and Shaq Attaq are the nine silhouettes being chosen for redesign, with some shoes paying homages to characters like Ryu and Chun Li, and others referencing the game’s training modes.

The shoes range in price from $45-200, and the majority of the collection — which also includes some clothing items — will be available beginning on December 15, 2022, on Reebok’s site.

Two shoes, the Classic Leather and Workout Plus, will only be available exclusively in Foot Locker branded stores. As is the case with most sneaker releases nowadays, this collection likely won’t last too long on shelves, so make sure to grab them quickly if you want them.

Full descriptions of the Street Fighter shoes can be found below: