Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Trailer Shows Cal’s New Adventure

By Michael Leri

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s release date and special editions may have leaked, but its trailer didn’t find its way onto the internet. This means Respawn Entertainment was able to debut the trailer at The Game Awards.

This is the first peek of gameplay and shows Cal’s new powers and some of the enemies he will face along the way.

The aforementioned premature Steam listing may have spoiled some of the surprise, but Electronic Arts had been teasing that the game would be at the show. This new trailer is also more substantial than the reveal teaser, which only contained vague scenes about Cal’s adventure.

