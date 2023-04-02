One Piece Episode 1057 Release Date & Time

Law and Kid unleash their awakened powers. However, Big Mom is still standing. Here are the details for One Piece Episode 1057 titled “For Luffy? Sanji and Zoro’s Oath.”

When One Piece Episode 1057 Releases

One Piece Episode 1057’s release date in the United States is Saturday, April 8. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, April 9, at 9:30 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be out an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

10:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1057

One Piece is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Past episodes are on Hulu. Meanwhile, the English dub is available on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

One Piece Episode 1056 Recap

Yamato continues running towards the armory while placing his hope on the fact that Momonosuke can at least somehow slow down the island. Meanwhile, Momonosuke is trying his best to create Flame Clouds that will outnumber Kaido’s. Elsewhere, Kid and Law continue to fight Big Mom. However, Hera and Prometheus stop their attacks. Kid asks Law about his trump card, wondering if he can do more. He asks if Law has awakened his Devil Fruit power.

Law says he’s not used to it yet, and Kid says he’s in the same boat. Kid then tells him to back him up with his awakened ability. Big Mom prepares to strike again. Kid creates a bigger creature to fight off Big Mom. Meanwhile, Orochi is still hiding somewhere in the castle. He knows about the explosives in the castle’s basement, hoping for Kanjuro’s fire monster to ignite those bombs.

Big Mom launches Ikoku Sovereignty, but Law and Kid are still standing. Law finally uses his awakened power, creating a shockwave inside Big Mom. On the other hand, Kid turns Big Mom into a magnet. All the metal starts going to Big Mom, including the steel beams of the buildings around them. She gets crushed underneath all the metal, but after a moment, she gets back up. She uses Soul Pocus to regain strength and get bigger.