Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date & Time

Takemichi returns to the future, but Naoto says it’s the worst timeline yet. Here are the details for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 13.

When Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 13 Releases

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 13’s release date in the United States is Saturday, April 1. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, April 2, at 2:08 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Disney+ is simulcasting the series. Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Episode 13 with English subtitles will be available an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be as follows:

2:08 p.m. ET

1:08 p.m. CT

11:08 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is available to stream on Disney+ internationally. It is also on Hulu in the United States.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 12 Recap

Takemichi is surprised to learn that Mitsuya and Hina are dead in this timeline. He goes to his old apartment and finds the group photo he took before returning to the future. Naoto arrives and updates Takemichi on what happened. He tells him they’re currently on the worst timeline because not only is Hina dead, but all major members of the Tokyo Manji Gang have been murdered.

Naoto says the culprit remains free with no leads. When Takemichi asks about Mikey, Naoto tells him Mikey is the culprit wanted behind the murders. He also says Takemichi is the only Toman officer that hasn’t been murdered. Naoto sees the group photo, and Takemichi notices a letter on the table. The letter came from the Philippines and it tells Takemichi to meet at the place they talked about.

Takemichi realizes the letter is from Mikey, and he rushes to Manila with Naoto. The two split up to find Mikey, and Takemichi eventually sees him. Mikey starts reminiscing about Toman. However, he says Toman changed and asks Takemichi why he left Toman when Mikey wanted him to stay. Mikey says he tried to keep it together, but he eventually lost himself. He admits to killing all of the Toman members and then asks Takemichi to kill him.

Takemichi refuses and insists that Mikey hasn’t changed, asking him to stop killing. Mikey points his gun at Takemichi and remembers Chifuyu’s last words to him. Both Mikey and Takemichi are crying, then Naoto suddenly shoots Mikey. Mikey feels relieved and thanks Naoto. Takemichi promises that he’ll change the future, and Mikey dies in his arms.