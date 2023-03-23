Gamera Rebirth Poster Previews Battle Against 5 Kaiju

The official Twitter account of Gamera Rebirth has uploaded a new key visual. The new poster reveals Gamera and Gyaos for the first time and another unnamed kaiju.

The official website has also released the synopsis of the series, which will consist of 6 episodes.

“In the summer of 1989, in the 6th grade of elementary school — Boko, Joe, and Junichi.

Elementary school students’ last summer vacation was welcoming in each heart, but vague anxiety about the future. In front of such three people, the son of U.S. Forces Japan Commander, Brody appeared. The cash that the three of them saved, Brody takes away. Angry boys, to get the money back, plan a strategy,” reads the synopsis.

“When they tried to carry out the operation, a crisis comes to the town. Monster Gyaos suddenly attacks Tokyo. Four people standing in a ruined town. When Gyaos aimed at them, a giant monster appears. Its name is Gamera. It was the beginning of “Monster Summer.” Monsters appear one after another. Gamera fights even though he is injured. And the boys witness the legend.”

Gamera Rebirth is an anime series about the Japanese kaiju Gamera. Gamera first appeared in the 1965 Japanese film titled Gamera, the Giant Monster. Currently, Gamera has shown up in 12 films. The latest movie is titled Gamera the Brave, which premiered in 2006. Gamera Rebirth will focus on Gamera battling against five kaiju.

The series’ main voice cast includes Hisako Kanemoto as Boko, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Joe, Aki Toyosaki as Junichi, and Subaru Kimura as Brody. Hiroyuki Seshita is directing the anime. Additionally, more information about the series and a world premiere of the promotional video will be shown at AnimeJapan 2023 on March 25.

Gamera Rebirth is going to stream worldwide on Netflix.