Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 13 Release Date & Time

The Bloodhounds continue their investigation. The Agency is still on the move. Here are the details for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 13 titled “Skyfall.”

When Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 13 Releases

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 13 (Episode 50 overall) releases on Wednesday, March 29. The episode will be out in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available 30 minutes after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be as follows:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 is available to stream on Crunchyroll. The previous seasons are also on this platform.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 12 Recap

The Bloodhounds review what they know so far about the Agency’s case. Elsewhere, Ango explains their operation to Atsushi and Kyoka. Meanwhile, Fukuchi meets with Fukuzawa. He tells Fukuzawa that his people should surrender, then they won’t be targeted by the Hounds anymore. However, Fukuzawa ignores the suggestion. Fukuchi then offers a deal where he’ll tell Fukuzawa about Kunikida’s status. Fukuzawa declines, believing Kunikida is alive.

Jono and Tetcho visit Cafe Uzumaki. They ask the cafe owner about Lucy, who they believe is assisting the Agency. Jono calls the owner’s bluff and threatens him. However, Tetcho strikes a deal, saying Lucy won’t be charged if he tells them her location. With that, Teruko and Tachihara head for the Skyward Casino. They talk to Sigma, the manager, about terrorists in the area. Teruko tells Sigma to lock down the casino, but he refuses. Teruko then blows up the transport terminal so no one can leave.

While searching for evidence, Tachihara finds a room containing international currency coins that are explosives. Sigma starts panicking, remembering Fyodor told him he doesn’t stand a chance against the Bloodhounds. However, Sigma doesn’t want to abandon the casino. He pulls out all the stops to try to kill Tachihara and Teruko, including crashing an aircraft their way. The two deduce that the casino is used for terrorism.

Meanwhile, Atsushi is observing the Hounds’ moves. During their meeting with Ango, he explained Dazai’s plan, where the Agency will stop the terrorist plan to prove their innocence. Sigma then announces that monetary rewards will be given to the customers who can harm or kill Tachihara and Teruko.