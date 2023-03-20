My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 25 Release Date & Time

Ochaco convinces the angry mob to let Midoriya in the school. Here are the details for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 25 titled “No Man is An Island.”

When My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 25 Releases

My Hero Academia Episode 138’s release date is Saturday, March 25. The episode will air in Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

5:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. CT

2:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 138

My Hero Academia Season 6 is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The previous seasons are also available on these platforms.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 24 Recap

Before going after Midoriya, Class 1-A asked Principal Nezu about the U.A. Barrier. Nezu ensures them about the tight defense system of the barrier, which is at par with Tartarus. He tells them that if villains tried to break into the school, they wouldn’t be able to enter at all. At present, an angry mob continues complaining about Midoriya entering the school. Best Jeanist tries to calm the angry mob by explaining their plan regarding Midoriya. However, the mob continues to be dissatisfied, and Midoriya starts panicking.

Ochaco floats to the top of the building and delivers a speech to the mob. She convinces the crowd to lend their strength to Midoriya and let him recover. Meanwhile, Midoriya starts crying. Kota and a woman Midoriya previously saved approach him and comfort him. They also thank him for what he did. Another civilian convinces the others to listen to what the heroes have to say. Another civilian then asks Midoriya if things will be able to go back to the way they were. Midoriya tells him that he’ll bring it back.



Nezu updates Aizawa on the situation. He also informs him Kurogiri was secretly transported for restoration research. All Might leaves to check on groups that still don’t want to evacuate. Stain is watching over him from a distance.