Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 12 Release Date & Time

Atsushi and Kyoka break Mushitaro out of prison. Here are the details for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 12 titled “Bungo Hound Dogs.”

When Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 12 Releases

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 12 (Episode 49 overall) releases on Wednesday, March 22. The episode will air in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available 30 minutes after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 is available on Crunchyroll. The past seasons are also on this platform.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 11 Recap

Atsushi and Kyoka sneak into Mushitaro’s prison cell to break him out. Atsushi pleads with Mushitaro to escape with them, but Mushitaro declines, saying he doesn’t need anything from the Agency. However, Kyoka mentions the manuscript, and Mushitaro decides to join them. While escaping, Mushitaro attempts to get attention from the guards, but Kyoka stops him. Atsushi looks out the window and sees Ango and the Bureau.

Mushitaro says they’re finished if Ango catches them. He tells them about the Seventh Agency, saying Ango is the leader. Atsushi says it’s impossible since he’s with the government. Mushitaro then says the Seventh Agency is the one doing the dirty work. Mushitaro uses his ability so they won’t be seen by the guards. They manage to escape, but Ango catches up to them in an alley and incapacitates Atsushi and Kyoka.

Atsushi weakly pleads with Ango, saying the Agency is innocent. Ango explains his psychometry ability and confirms the Agency are the culprits. However, Ango pushes the three down the manhole and tells the soldiers they got away. Ango then meets with the three in a car, explaining that he’s been working with Dazai all this time. However, Mushitaro is still suspicious of Ango. But Ango tells him that he’s not even part of the Seventh Agency, and Fyodor lied to him.

Ango brings them to Lucy, who is under Ango’s custody. Mushitaro confirms with Ango that he’s not part of the Seventh Agency, but Ango admits he employed their services once. Ango explains his reasoning behind it, and Mushitaro is reminded of Yokomizu. Mushitaro proceeds to start telling them about the Five Deadly Omens.