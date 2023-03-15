Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date & Time

Thorfinn and Einar are close to freedom. Canute visits Harald in Jelling. Here are the details for Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 11 titled “Kings and Swords.”

When Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 11 Releases

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 11 releases in the United States on Monday, March 20. The episode will air in Japan on Tuesday, March 21, at 12:30 a.m. JST.

The series is streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Monday:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Meanwhile, the release schedule on Netflix is:

3:00 a.m. ET

2:00 a.m. CT

12:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga Season 2 is available on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 10 Recap

Three years later, Thorfinn and Einar finally clear the forest to turn it into a farm. Thorfinn asks Einar what he’ll do once he’s free, but he’s unsure since he doesn’t have a family anymore. He also feels awkward about Arnheid. Einar returns the question to Thorfinn, but he’s also unsure of what he wants to do. He thinks about wanting a world without war and slavery. Suddenly, Ketil arrives and praises the boys for a job well done.

He tells them they can be free once they’re finished sowing the seeds on the farm. However, they have to wait for Ketil to return, as he’s traveling to Jelling to visit King Harald. He also offers Thorfinn and Einar jobs as his retainers once they’re free. Meanwhile, Canute returns to Jelling from England. Wulf updates him on Harald’s poor condition. Canute reflects on how kind Harald was, especially when he was a kid.

Canute visits Harald in his room. Harald weakly tells him that Denmark is his. Suddenly, Canute sees Sweyn’s head, reminding him that he poisoned his brother. Sweyn calls Canute out on his ambition to rule all of the North Sea and calls it the crown’s curse. Later in his room, Canute talks to Sweyn’s head. He says Harald’s death is necessary because two kings would be troublesome.