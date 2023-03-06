Blue Lock Episode 22 Release Date & Time

The game intensifies as the players continue evolving. Here are the details for Blue Lock Episode 22.

When Blue Lock Episode 22 Releases

Blue Lock Episode 22’s release date in the United States is Saturday, March 11. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, March 12, at 1:30 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two and a half hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be as follows:

2:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. CT

11:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Blue Lock

Blue Lock is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Blue Lock Episode 21 Recap

Rin is fired up, and Isagi can’t keep up with trying to be one step ahead of him. He continues manipulating everyone on the field while Isagi tries to catch up. Rin passes to Bachira, and he scores the 3rd goal. Isagi wonders if he can devour someone as incredible as Rin. Nagi and Chigiri note that they must have an unconventional play. However, that will be difficult to execute since they need to utilize their weapons at the highest level.

In the next round, Isagi’s team manages to control the ball. However, Rin interrupts Isagi’s chance to score a goal. Suddenly, Barou rushes in and takes the ball from Isagi. Isagi realizes Barou’s playstyle is something Rin won’t be able to control. Barou scores a goal, and the score is now at 3-3.

Isagi realizes he needs to be someone Rin can’t read, so he wouldn’t be able to control him. He realizes Barou is key to disrupting Rin’s control. For the next round, Bachira analyzes Isagi’s plan. However, he didn’t realize it was a set up for Barou. Before Barou could score a goal, Rin appears and kicks the ball out of bounds.

Meanwhile, Isagi notices everyone is running out of stamina. However, Rin utilizes Tokimitsu’s unlimited stamina for his play. Barou and Chigiri come after him, resulting in both getting yellow cards. Rin gets a free kick, and Isagi analyzes the situation. However, Rin does something Isagi didn’t foresee, and he scores a goal. Meanwhile, Bachira starts wondering what his ego is.